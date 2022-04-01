Training course on value addition of milk concludes at GADVASU
: A five-day training course on “Value addition of milk” organised by College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST) in Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded on Thursday.
During the course, theoretical and practical demonstrations were conducted to persuade the farmers to start their own dairy processing business.
Director Extension Education, Parkash Singh Brar, emphasised that value addition can help to enhance the economic well-being of the large number of farmers of Punjab. He stated that the university conducts different types of training round the year on livestock, piggery, goat, poultry, fisheries and value addition of milk.
Dean, College of Dairy Science and Technology, Ramneek, motivated the participants to remain in touch with the college experts and try to excel in the dairy processing and value addition through hard work and innovation.
Course coordinators of training, Inderpreet Kaur, Nitika Goel and Venus Bansal, said the five-day training was technically designed, so that farmers/entrepreneurs could harness the beneficial aspects of training from manufacturing of different products, chemical and microbiological quality of different products, engineering aspects and economics and branding for proper handling of milk and milk products.
Four app-based taxis to get aggregator licence in MMR region
Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority has decided to issue a “provisional aggregator licence” to four companies, including Ola and Uber, for operating app-based taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an official said on Thursday. Aggregators like Ola and Uber which were introduced in 2014 have gained immense popularity among the citizens due to their prompt services and transparent fares.
MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana
To keep tabs on the working of civil hospital staff and resolve the problems being faced by the patients, Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, inspected the drug de-addiction centre and other wards at the civil hospital on Thursday. MLA Prashar said, “Education and health being the priority areas of AAP in the state, it was a regular checking at the civil hospital.”
Ludhiana | Bagga inaugurates road construction project amid objections over shoddy work
In a relief for the shopkeepers and residents of Chander Nagar area, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, along with Congress councillor Harvinder Rocky, inaugurated the road construction work from Bhuri Wala Gurdwara up to Chander Nagar, Ward Number 92 at a cost of ₹99 lakh on Thursday. A group of shopkeepers and residents gathered at the spot to oppose construction, delaying the inauguration by an hour.
Massive fire erupts at grass-padding factory in Greater Noida, 9 injured
Nine people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a cooler grass-padding factory in Badalpur area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Thursday. Three of the nine people received burn injuries, while six were hurt on their way to escape from the spot. The factory is located in Bichnauli village near Chapraula on National Highway 91 and makes grass panels for coolers.
At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs
Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41.4C, nine degrees above normal and the highest ever daytime temperature recorded in March since 1999, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department. Before last year, Gurugram had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.5C in the month of March in 1999. According to officials, the average maximum temperature for late March is around 32C.
