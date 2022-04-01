Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Training course on value addition of milk concludes at GADVASU
chandigarh news

Training course on value addition of milk concludes at GADVASU

During the training at GADVASU in Ludhiana, theoretical and practical demonstrations were conducted to persuade the farmers to start their own dairy processing business
Training course on “Value addition of milk” being organized by College of Dairy Science and Technology, GADVASU, in Ludhiana on March 31, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Training course on “Value addition of milk” being organized by College of Dairy Science and Technology, GADVASU, in Ludhiana on March 31, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

: A five-day training course on “Value addition of milk” organised by College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST) in Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded on Thursday.

During the course, theoretical and practical demonstrations were conducted to persuade the farmers to start their own dairy processing business.

Director Extension Education, Parkash Singh Brar, emphasised that value addition can help to enhance the economic well-being of the large number of farmers of Punjab. He stated that the university conducts different types of training round the year on livestock, piggery, goat, poultry, fisheries and value addition of milk.

Dean, College of Dairy Science and Technology, Ramneek, motivated the participants to remain in touch with the college experts and try to excel in the dairy processing and value addition through hard work and innovation.

Course coordinators of training, Inderpreet Kaur, Nitika Goel and Venus Bansal, said the five-day training was technically designed, so that farmers/entrepreneurs could harness the beneficial aspects of training from manufacturing of different products, chemical and microbiological quality of different products, engineering aspects and economics and branding for proper handling of milk and milk products.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The four companies include ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd, and Mahindra Logistics Ltd . (Bloomberg)

    Four app-based taxis to get aggregator licence in MMR region

    Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority has decided to issue a “provisional aggregator licence” to four companies, including Ola and Uber, for operating app-based taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, an official said on Thursday. Aggregators like Ola and Uber which were introduced in 2014 have gained immense popularity among the citizens due to their prompt services and transparent fares.

  • MLA Ashok Prashar inspecting drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana on March 31, 2022. (HT PHOTO)

    MLA Prashar inspects drug de-addiction centre at civil hospital in Ludhiana

    To keep tabs on the working of civil hospital staff and resolve the problems being faced by the patients, Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, inspected the drug de-addiction centre and other wards at the civil hospital on Thursday. MLA Prashar said, “Education and health being the priority areas of AAP in the state, it was a regular checking at the civil hospital.”

  • Shopkeepers objecting to road level as MLA Madan Lal Bagga reached Chander Nagar area for inaugurating road construction work in Ludhiana on March 31, 2022. (HT PHOTO)

    Ludhiana | Bagga inaugurates road construction project amid objections over shoddy work

    In a relief for the shopkeepers and residents of Chander Nagar area, Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga, along with Congress councillor Harvinder Rocky, inaugurated the road construction work from Bhuri Wala Gurdwara up to Chander Nagar, Ward Number 92 at a cost of 99 lakh on Thursday. A group of shopkeepers and residents gathered at the spot to oppose construction, delaying the inauguration by an hour.

  • According to the police, a total of 24 workers were in the factory when the fire started. (Sourced)

    Massive fire erupts at grass-padding factory in Greater Noida, 9 injured

    Nine people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a cooler grass-padding factory in Badalpur area of Greater Noida in the wee hours of Thursday. Three of the nine people received burn injuries, while six were hurt on their way to escape from the spot. The factory is located in Bichnauli village near Chapraula on National Highway 91 and makes grass panels for coolers.

  • Gurugram, India - March 31, 2022: Pedestrians in the scorching heat on a hot summer day near Medanta Hospital, in Gurugram, India, on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that maximum temperature is likely to touch 44 degrees Celsius by Sunday. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times) **Story pics for Kartik Kumar** (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

    At 41.4°C, Gurugram sees hottest March day in over 23 yrs

    Thursday was unbearably hot for residents as the city sizzled at a maximum temperature of 41.4C, nine degrees above normal and the highest ever daytime temperature recorded in March since 1999, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department. Before last year, Gurugram had recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.5C in the month of March in 1999. According to officials, the average maximum temperature for late March is around 32C.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out