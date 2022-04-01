Training course on value addition of milk concludes at GADVASU

: A five-day training course on “Value addition of milk” organised by College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST) in Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) concluded on Thursday.

During the course, theoretical and practical demonstrations were conducted to persuade the farmers to start their own dairy processing business.

Director Extension Education, Parkash Singh Brar, emphasised that value addition can help to enhance the economic well-being of the large number of farmers of Punjab. He stated that the university conducts different types of training round the year on livestock, piggery, goat, poultry, fisheries and value addition of milk.

Dean, College of Dairy Science and Technology, Ramneek, motivated the participants to remain in touch with the college experts and try to excel in the dairy processing and value addition through hard work and innovation.

Course coordinators of training, Inderpreet Kaur, Nitika Goel and Venus Bansal, said the five-day training was technically designed, so that farmers/entrepreneurs could harness the beneficial aspects of training from manufacturing of different products, chemical and microbiological quality of different products, engineering aspects and economics and branding for proper handling of milk and milk products.