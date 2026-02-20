Trapped in flames: Elderly man charred to death as fire engulfs three-storey building in Ludhiana

A 68-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at his house in Bandeyan Mohalla near Mishra Chowk in Ludhiana on Thursday morning. A portion of the house gutted in the blaze in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to officials, the blaze erupted around 9.30 am at a three-storey building located in the congested locality, adjoining Rama Model School in Daresi. The building housed residential accommodation, with a small-scale manufacturing unit operating on the ground floor.

Fire teams rushed to the spot, but narrow lanes and heavy congestion delayed access, preventing fire tenders from reaching the building directly.

Fire officials said nearly 1,200 feet of hose pipes had to be laid from a distance to douse the flames.

The blaze was brought under control within an hour despite the logistical challenges, they added. During the operation, firefighters recovered the charred body of Charanjit Sharma, 68, from the first floor of the building.

Police said Sharma was alone at home when the fire broke out. His wife had stepped out at the time of the incident, while the couple’s three daughters, all married, live separately.

Raman, a fireman, said the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

“The first and second floors of the building were completely gutted. Preliminary information suggests that the victim may have been performing a religious ritual when the fire started, but this remains unverified,” he said.

Police officials said a detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause of thefire.

Residents said the incident underlines the risks of operating commercial units within residential structures in densely populated markets and called for stricter enforcement of fire safety norms in the area.