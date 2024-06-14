 Travel agent dupes Ludhiana couple of over ₹27 lakh - Hindustan Times
Travel agent dupes Ludhiana couple of over 27 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 14, 2024 09:43 PM IST

The Salem Tabri police booked the travel agent for duping the Ludhiana couple of ₹27.74 lakh on the pretext of securing visas for them

A case was registered after a travel agent allegedly duped a couple of over 27 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad, officials said.

The Ludhiana couple wanted to migrate to Australia and the travel agent assured to secure visas for them. (HT Photo)
The Ludhiana couple wanted to migrate to Australia and the travel agent assured to secure visas for them. (HT Photo)

The Salem Tabri police booked the travel agent for duping the victims of 27.74 lakh. According to the complaint, the accused sent pictures of fake visas to the victims on WhatsApp to win their confidence.

The accused was identified as Lovepreet Singh of New Janakpuri of Neta Ji Park in Salem Tabri. The case was registered following the statement of Sandeep Kaur of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar Bypass.

The complainant said that she, along with her husband Kulveer Singh, wanted to migrate to Australia. They came in contact with Lovepreet Singh, who promised to secure a visa for them and took their passports.

The complainant added that the accused charged 27.74 lakh from them in instalments but failed to keep his word. When they started demanding their money back, the accused lied that he had received their visa and would send it to them soon. Later, the accused stopped answering their calls, After they realised they had been duped, she filed a complaint with the police on March 7.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case was registered following an investigation. The accused was booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Travel agent dupes Ludhiana couple of over 27 lakh
