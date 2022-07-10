Tree collapse accident at Carmel Convent, Chandigarh: Heerakshi cremated amid sea of mourners
Heerakshi, the Class-10 student killed in the tree collapse accident at Carmel Convent School in Chandigarh on Friday, was cremated amid a sea of tearful mourners at the Sector-25 cremation ground on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds, including relatives, uniformed students, their parents and school staff, joined the procession to bid the 16-year-old the final goodbye.
Tears poured, as many among the mourners were her friends who had known her since childhood.
Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and mayor Sarbjit Kaur were also present.
When her parents left for Shimla recently, Heerakshi, younger of two sisters, is learnt to have refused to go with them to attend school that had recently reopened after summer vacations.
One of her classmates, who was present at the cremation, said, “I have known her since early school years. We started studying at the school together and she was a bright student.”
The grief-stricken students recalled the tragic experience of the tree collapse. “It was quite a normal day, but everything changed all of a sudden. It was horrifying to see students in blood. Had it not happened during recess, the story would have been different,” said a student.
Bus attendant battling for life, on ventilator
The 40-year-old woman bus attendant, who was injured along with 18 students on Friday, is still critical and remains on ventilator support at PGIMER.
The bus attendant, Sheela, a resident of Kishangarh village, had suffered severe head injuries in the incident and slipped into a coma. “The woman remains critical. She was put on a ventilator due to multiple head injuries,” said Dr Vipin Kaushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER. Her husband is unemployed and they have two children.
Along with Sheela, a total of three students were referred to the Advanced Trauma Centre at PGIMER following the incident. While Heerakshi, 16, a Class-10 student, was declared brought dead, 15-year-old Ishita’s arm had to be amputated and another student, Sejal, 16, remains under treatment for spinal injuries.
The tree had come crashing down around 11.30 am when only 10 minutes of the recess were remaining. At the time of the incident, some students were either sitting and having lunch or playing in the open around the tree near a school gate.
Meanwhile, the probe into the criminal case registered in the matter has yet to be started by the Chandigarh Police, as officials said those affected were still under shock. The administration has also ordered a magisterial probe, report of which is to be submitted within a week.
-
Haryana Vidhan Sabha to come up on Panchkula border
The new Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh, which was announced at the Northern Zone Council meeting in Jaipur on Saturday, will come up on the city's border with Panchkula. The UT administration has agreed to allot a 10-acre site to the Haryana government for the complex, as per officials.
-
Sanawar school: Upholding a legacy of 175 years
Ensconced in the salubrious ambience of the Shimla hills, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, has the distinction of being the oldest co-educational residential school in India. It is pertinent to know the story of this noble institution as we celebrate its dodransbicentennial (175 years) this year. The institution, known as Sanawar today, came into being as The Lawrence Asylum. The genesis of Sanawar is a combination of charity, benevolence, philanthropy and selfless service.
-
Aadhaar services available at select Chandigarh Sampark Centres on Sunday too
The UT administration on Saturday said the department of information technology will start all Aadhaar-related services at some Sampark Centres on Sunday as well. “To facilitate residents, all Aadhaar-related services will be available at the Sampark Centres in Manimajra, Industrial Area, Phase1, and Sectors 21, 27 and 40 from 9 am to 5pm on Sunday,” the department director said.
-
Governing body for PGI’s Spinal Injuries Centre approves funds worth ₹10 cr
The governing body of Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, Mohali, conducted a meeting on Saturday, where it approved the funds of ₹10.73 crore, under the capital head and ₹2 crore as grant-in-aid for salaries of employees and other expenditures.
-
Chandigarh mayor, MC chief take stock of amenities at Manimajra
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Saturday visited Manimajra to take stock of basic amenities and ongoing development works. During the visit, the commissioner asked the officials for proper planning of slip road near Sheetla Mata Mandir and culvert near Housing Board light point. Officials were also asked to recarpet the road from Housing Board light point to Fauji Dhaba.
