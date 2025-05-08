Trial based one-way traffic system in PU from May 12

Panjab University (PU) is set to adopt one-way system on three of the major roads inside the campus on a trial basis from May 12 onwards. The decision was taken during a meeting held on Wednesday. PU is also planning to introduce a system to allow only the vehicles having stickers provided by the varsity to enter the campus from the next session. (HT Photo)

Earlier, the proposal was for four roads, but DSW Amit Chauhan confirmed that now the three roads, including roads beside science departments and Administrative Block, from Arts Blocks up to the three-year law department and the road from the boys’ hostels till Ankur School, have been finalised.

The move is aimed at better management of the traffic during peak hours and to discourage joyrides and leisurely drives within the campus.

As per Dean Students Welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan, PU is currently working on a proposal and it will be implemented from next week, and it will be done only during peak hours--morning and afternoon--he added. The exact timing and directions for the one-way system are yet to be finalised.

A meeting regarding the same was held by the vice-chancellor Renu Vig, with the DSW, wardens and student council members on Monday. “To better manage the traffic such a system is needed. We have also informed the students and while we are finalising the proposal we can expect to start the system from Monday onwards. We can fine-tune the system and continue it further if needed but the trial will initially be for one week,” she had said.

DSW said that they have approached an architect to design a map which will be circulated through the department chairpersons and through social media. The arts block road, which is used by those who visit Student Centre, will be closed from one side and officials said the extra space created can also be used for parking. No restrictions will be put on the V-C office road so as to not inconvenience any visitors. The main roads connecting the gates of PU will also not be affected. Currently, PU implements a one-way system outside Ankur School when the school gets over.

PU is also planning to introduce a system to allow only the vehicles having stickers provided by the varsity to enter the campus from the next session.

PU has tried various measures before to try and manage the traffic congestion on the campus, but hasn’t made much progress. Hostellers are not allowed to keep cars, but a line of SUVs can be seen parked outside hostels all the time. Further, PU has also delayed the implementation of entry to vehicles with stickers only in the campus to next session.

Without adequate parking at PU gates, and without a reliable system for transport within its campus, the varsity hasn’t been able to manage traffic inside campus, unlike other state universities of Punjab. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) had also asked PU to do something about traffic during their field visit to PU in 2023.