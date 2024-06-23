Trials for upcoming sports wings from June 24 in Ludhiana

The trials for various events of the sports wings for various colleges will be held on Monday and Tuesday. Trials for athletics, basketball and football will be conducted at Guru Nanak Stadium and for boxing, gymnastics, handball, judo, kabaddi, volleyball, fencing, wrestling and lawn tennis will be held in the multipurpose hall. The trials for badminton and table tennis will be held at Shastri Hall of Guru Nanak Stadium. Cycling and hockey trials will be conducted in PAU. Powerlifting and weightlifting trials will be held at Weightlifting BodyBuilding Club, Rakh Bagh. Kho Kho trials will be held at Government College for Girls, while swimming trials will be held at MC Swimming Pool, Ludhiana. In order to participate in trials, players should not be more than 25 years of age (HT file photo for representation)

For shortlisting talented students in various colleges of the state, sports department will conduct trials to enrol competent players for the session 2024-25. For the colleges affiliated to Panjab University, located in all the districts of the state, it has been decided to conduct trials on June 24 for boys, and on June 25 for girls at Guru Nanak Stadium.

The number of seats in various games for boys and girls has been capped at 300. District sports officer (DSO) Rupinder Singh said as per the orders of the state director of sports, the players selected under the scheme would be provided with sports equipment, daily refreshments and training worth ₹225 per player for the residential ones and ₹125 per player for day-scholars.

In order to participate in trials, players should not be more than 25 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Registration forms can be obtained free of cost from the concerned DSO on or before the scheduled date. The participants must bring original certificate of birth along with its photocopy besides two passport size photographs.

DSO Singh said that the players are required to report for registration at Guru Nanak Stadium at 8 am for trials.