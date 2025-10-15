Tribune flyover not recommended in Chandigarh Master Plan, say petitioners to HC

The petitioners opposing construction of Tribune flyover on Dakshin Marg on Tuesday told Punjab and Haryana high court that flyover is neither a solution to traffic woes nor was recommended in the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031. The petitioners opposing construction of Tribune flyover also told Punjab and Haryana high court that flyover is not a solution to the traffic woes. (HT File)

Addressing arguments on behalf of the petitioners, advocate Tanu Bedi told the court that the master plan recommended more roads to link it with Punjab Ring road around Chandigarh so that unwanted traffic does not come into the city.

Bedi elaborated that instead of constructing a flyover, the solution was integrated multimodal mass transport – Metro, BRT, city bus system. “But nothing has been done so far. In fact, it was also decided that in Chandigarh, the metro within the sectoral grid will be underground. So, heritage is a consideration for planning of traffic and transportation,” she added.

Bedi was making her submissions in a clutch of petitions raising environmental concerns, if flyover is permitted and terming the UT’s move against the city’s heritage character and further challenging cutting of the trees for the project.

On Monday, UT’s senior standing counsel had submitted that the much-awaited Tribune Flyover project does not fall under the heritage zone of the city and has been planned to decongest Dakshin Marg, plagued with heavy vehicular flow causing snarls of traffic.

The counsel had also submitted that due to opposition from certain quarters, its cost has escalated by over ₹100 crore in the past one decade. He had submitted that the proposed project is outside the Phase-1 of the city which comprises Sector 1 to Sector 30, referred to as the Le Corbusier Zone.

On January 10, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled that Sectors 1 to 30 of Chandigarh hold heritage status of the Le Corbusier Zone. Notably, Centre has given financial nod to ₹247 crore project last month and tender to be issued this month. The 1650 meter flyover on Dakshin Marg was initially approved in 2016 and was estimated to cost ₹137 crore as per 2019 estimates, but got delayed due to a section of residents in the city.