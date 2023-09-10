News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tricity Metro plan: Haryana pays up, now on to readying DPR

Tricity Metro plan: Haryana pays up, now on to readying DPR

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 10, 2023 01:54 AM IST

The overall tentative cost of the Metro project is around ₹10,570 crore, of which 20% will be paid by the two states, 20% by the Centre and remaining 60% by the lending agency

Two weeks after Punjab paid its share of 1.37 crore for preparation of Tricity Metro’s detailed project report (DPR), the Haryana government also released an equal share on Saturday, taking the ambitious project a step closer to reality.

The 23-member Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), which met on July 18, had approved the Tricity Metro project and decided to extend the scope of the project for the first phase from 66 km to 77 km. (HT File)
The 23-member Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), which met on July 18, had approved the Tricity Metro project and decided to extend the scope of the project for the first phase from 66 km to 77 km. (HT File)

“Now, Rail India Technical and Economic Services (RITES) will submit its inception report to the UT administration, following which they will first prepare the alternative analysis report (AAR) and then draft the DPR, which is expected to be ready by March next year,” said a senior official of the UT administration, familiar with the matter.

The overall tentative cost of the Metro project is around 10,570 crore, of which 20% will be paid by the two states, 20% by the Centre and remaining 60% by the lending agency.

In July, the Chandigarh administration had decided that it would take on board all stakeholders – Haryana and Punjab – in preparation of the AAR and DPR for Metro Rail as per the guidelines of central government.

The 23-member Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), which met on July 18, had approved the Tricity Metro project and decided to extend the scope of the project for the first phase from 66 km to 77 km. The first phase will now start from Parol in New Chandigarh (Mohali) and end at Panchkula Extension in Sector 20.

In the first phase, which will be developed between 2027 and 2037, Metro has been proposed on three routes — Parol, Sarangpur, ISBT Panchkula to Panchkula Extension (29 km); Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport (35 km); and from Grain Market Chowk, Sector 39, to Transport Chowk, Sector 26 (13 km).

In the second phase, which will be developed after 2037, Metro has been proposed on Airport Chowk to Manakpur Kallar (5 km) and ISBT Zirakpur to Pinjore (20 km). The tracks will mostly run overground.

It was decided that RITES will make the AAR and DPR for the project at an estimated cost of 6.54 crore. Both reports will be ready by March 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out