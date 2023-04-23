Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity records 21% jump in Covid cases since last week

Chandigarh tricity records 21% jump in Covid cases since last week

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 23, 2023 02:19 AM IST

Both Chandigarh and Mohali saw their cases surging between the two weeks, with the former’s number jumping from 276 to 347 and the latter’s from 328 to 501

Amid the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in the tricity since March, as many as 1,328 people were found infected with the virus in the week ending on April 22, a 21% spike from 1,090 infections in the preceding seven days.

The spike in daily Covid infections also caused the number of active cases to surpass the 1,000 mark on April 20, when their number reached 1,076, a first in the past eight months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Both Chandigarh and Mohali saw their cases surging between the two weeks, with the former’s number jumping from 276 to 347 and the latter’s from 328 to 501. In Panchkula, however, the cases dipped from 486 to 480.

The spike in daily infections also caused the number of active cases to surpass the 1,000 mark on April 20, when their number reached 1,076, a first in the past eight months.

Notably, of the total 347 people found positive in Chandigarh between April 16 and 22, 214 were female and 133 were male.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the tricity logged 190 new cases, a slight dip from 200 on Friday.

Since April 11, tricity has been reporting more than 100 cases daily, last seen only in August 2022, following which the daily infections had gradually dropped to single digit.

Panchkula recorded 90 cases, followed by Mohali with 53 and Chandigarh with 47.

Currently, 1,193 people in the tricity are down with the virus. Among them, 501 are residents of Mohali, 347 of Chandigarh and 345 of Panchkula.

covid-19 chandigarh male mohali panchkula spike tricity virus
