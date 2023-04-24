Tricity’s daily Covid cases dip to 77

After remaining over 100 for the past 12 days, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 77 on Sunday, amid low testing over the weekend. After remaining over 100 for the past 12 days, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 77 on Sunday, amid low testing over the weekend. (HT file photo)

At 34, Mohali recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Panchkula with 23 and Chandigarh with 20. The day before, their respective tallies were 53, 90 and 47.

The drop in daily cases also caused tricity’s active cases to slide from 1,193 to 1088 amid more recoveries.

Of the total positive patients, 464 are in Mohali, 329 in Chandigarh and 295 in Panchkula. Majority of the patients are under home isolation, with only a small number requiring hospitalisation.