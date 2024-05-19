Tricolour flying proudly because of Modi: Thakur

Former Himachal chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said everyone should have their own house in this country and every needy person should get free treatment, this is the guarantee of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former Himachal chief minister and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur in Dharamshala on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He said four crore families in the country have got permanent houses. “In the next term of Narendra Modi, three crore more pucca houses will be built and given to the poor. Similarly, more than 55 crore people in the country have Ayushman card, through which they are getting free treatment up to ₹5 lakh,” Thakur added.

The leader of Opposition said, “Because of Narendra Modi, today the dream of ‘Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, ek Pradhan’ has been fulfilled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and our beloved tricolour is flying proudly all over the country. BJP will win all four seats in Himachal and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time with more than four hundred seats.”

“The signatures on the files that turned Mandi into ruins are also those who want to become the MP of Mandi, who are talking about the development of Mandi while being in power and are not able to even pick up the debris from the roads of Mandi. Today Congress leaders are talking about vision but when their family was in power for so long then why did they not tell their vision,” he added.

Thakur said the Congress government is running a sad government in the state, and has lost its majority.