Trinity Golf C’ship League: Chandigarh Titans set to roar

Chandigarh Titans are set to roar at the second edition of Trinity Golf Championship League (TGCL) to be held at Bengaluru from September 2 to 7, and give stiff competition to other participating teams. (From left) Randeep Nabha, Kapil Dev, Karan Gilhotra and Sandy Lehal during the launch of Chandigarh Titans team. (HT Photo)

Building on the success of its inaugural season in September 2023 in New Delhi, this year TGCL is featuring a minimum of four tournament rounds played in an IPL-style format. The teams are representing seven cities in India and one from Sri Lanka, namely debutants Wave Riders, Mumbai Warriors, Chandigarh Titans, Chennai Hustlers, Dakshin Rangers, Lahari Lions, Golfism and and Colombo Lions.

The winning team will walk away with a ₹30-lakh cash prize, twice of what was at stake last year.

Representing the vibrant spirit of Chandigarh and its neighbouring states, Chandigarh Titans is poised to make a significant impact at the golf league. Owned and captained by the trio of Karan Gilhotra, Sandy Lehal, and Randeep Singh Nabha- the Titans showcase an impressive roster of 16 top regional golfers and four professional players, positioning them as a powerhouse in the league. The team includes seasoned Randeep Singh Nabha as the captain who is a former Punjab minister and leader of the 2023 Chandigarh Golf League winning team. Col Arvinder Singh, who also happens to be the COO of Gujarat Titans IPL team and a golfer along with former India bowler Bhupinder Singh Senior (Sr) are also in the team. Besides, India’s number three ranked amateur golfer Vinamra Anand is also a team-member.

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev who took over as the president of Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) was present on the logo launch event as chief guest which was hosted by Deepak Joshi.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch and about the league, Bhupinder Singh Sr said, “It is a brilliant concept that such a league came into being. Our team is a very well-balanced one with some enthusiastic and seasoned golfers. We will give our best and aim for the title triumph.” After this league, Bhupinder would be competing in the Chandigarh Golf League next month.

Chandigarh Titans team: Randeep Singh Nabha, Col Arvinder Singh, Padamjit Sandhu, Bhupinder Singh Sr, Rahul Aggarwal, YS Bains, Puneet Dhiman, Vinamra Anand, Navtej Singh, Brig KJS Puri, Kanwal Bajwa, APS Kahaai, Bani Bajwa and Anupam Singhi.