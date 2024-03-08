Trio posing as ‘godmen’ makes off with woman’s jewellery in Panchkula

Posing as godmen, three men conned a 42-year-old woman, and made off with her gold and silver jewellery in Sector 16 on Wednesday. A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust ), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula. (iStock)

The victim, Amarwati, a resident of Mauli Jagran, told police that she worked as a sweeper at a mall in Sector 5, Panchkula.

On Wednesday, she was headed towards Sector 16 on foot. Around 4.45pm, as she reached near Agarwal Bhawan, Sector 16, three youths started walking next to her.

Alerting her about snatchings in the area, they asked her to safeguard her jewellery. Claiming to have occult knowledge, they asked her to hand over her jewellery to them for safekeeping and also offered to “cure” her ailments.

As she gave them her gold earrings and a silver chain, they lit a match stick and asked her to walk towards a nearby pole, saying they were chanting mantras and she will feel better soon. They also warned her of harm to her family if she didn’t follow the “ritual”. But as she followed their directions, they slipped away with her jewellery.

Realising she was conned, she approached the Sector 14 police station, where a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust ), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused.