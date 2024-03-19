Trio robs Raikot resident of his car in Jagraon

Three men allegedly assaulted a Raikot resident at the busy Rani Jhansi chowk in Jagraon before fleeing with his car late on Monday night. HT Image

The incident is the third of its kind in the district in the past four days. Notably, multiple police checkpoints have been put up in the city in view of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

Police trams have since traced the stolen Maruti Suzuki Swift car down to Jagraon. According to the preliminary probe, a road rage incident seems to have been the cause behind the snatching. However, no arrest has been made yet.

The victim, Manpreet Singh of Johlan village, Raikot, told police that he was in Jagraon to attend a wedding and was targeted while returning home in his car.

He added that three occupants of the three-wheeler-borne trio stopped him, dragged him out of the car and thrashed him. Later, two of the accused drove away in his car, while one of the accused escaped in the three-wheeler. After the accused left the spot he informed the police and an investigation was launched.

City Jagraon police station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Jasvir Singh said Manpreet Singh’s car hit the three-wheeler before the incident. The three-wheeler driver and his two aides chased him down and attacked him near Rani Jhansi road before driving away in his car.

The SHO added that the police on Tuesday found the car abandoned roadside, adding that the accused have been identified and a hunt is on for their arrest.

Earlier, on March 15, four miscreants had robbed a couple of their car near Kochar Market Chowk in Ludhiana. The miscreants tried to kidnap the woman in the car, but her husband reacted timely and foiled the kidnapping bid. The police have released pictures of the accused, but no arrest has been made so far.

On the same day, three bike-borne miscreants robbed a businessman of his car near Sarpanch Colony. A case was registered but the case remains unsolved.