Truck, car snuff out two lives in Mohali

Two women lost their lives in separate accidents in Mohali district on Saturday.

In the first case, which was a hit-and-run accident, a woman died after being hit by a speeding car near Green Enclave in Balongi around 7 pm.

The victim, Meena Rani, lived in Dau village, Mohali.

According to her husband, Tula Ram, Rani used to iron clothes under a temporary shelter in Sector 70. On Saturday evening, she was returning home from work, while he was walking at some distance from her.

While she was crossing a road near Green Enclave, Balongi, a speeding car hit her in the middle of the road and drove off.

Rani was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Truck mows down woman

Two hours earlier, a woman riding pillion on a motorcycle was crushed under a truck near Saidpura village in Dera Bassi around 5 pm.

The victim, Indu Devi, was a native of Bihar. Her husband, Jai Ram, told the police, that they were on their way on a motorcycle. As they reached near Saidpura village, a truck coming from Barwala side hit his motorcycle, causing his wife to fall. Before she could react, the truck ran over her, killing her on the spot.

The truck driver, identified as Manish of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed on the scene.

The offending drivers in both accidents have been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Balongi and Dera Bassi police stations, respectively.