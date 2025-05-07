Menu Explore
Truck claims 47-year-old female scooterist’s life in Chandimandir

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 07, 2025 08:48 AM IST

The scooterist was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where she succumbed to her injuries; the truck driver fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle; but he was later arrested

A 47-year-old woman was killed after a truck rammed into her scooter near the Chandimandir light point on Monday afternoon.

The victim, Sonia, worked as a domestic help in Pinjore. (iStock)
The victim, Sonia, worked as a domestic help in Pinjore.

Her husband, Mukesh Kumar, told police that he had spoken to his wife at 2 pm. Around 3 pm, their son Aryan delivered the devastating news that she had met with an accident while returning home from work around 2.30 pm.

Upon reaching the scene, he learnt from the crowd that a recklessly driven truck had collided with his wife’s scooter.

Sonia was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where she succumbed to her injuries. The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle.

However, swift action by the Chandimandir police led to the arrest of the accused truck driver, identified as Ashok Kumar, hailing from Haryana’s Sonepat district.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was en route from Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, when the accident took place.

He was booked under Sections 106 (causing death by rash or negligent driving) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

