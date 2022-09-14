Truck seized for illegal mining in Gurdaspur, driver arrested
Prabhakar Joshi, BSF DIG, Gurdaspur, said, “The accused were involved in illegal mining activities. We have handed over the sand-laden vehicle and its driver to the police.”
A Tata 207 pickup, which was transporting sand illegally, was seized and its driver arrested after it accidently hit the Border Security Force’s (BSF) Tata 407 vehicle, which was parked at a naka point near Dharamkot village falling under the Dera Baba Nanak sub-division on Tuesday.
The development comes a day after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is on a two-day visit in the border areas with a motive to increasing the coordination of various security agencies to deal with the treat of smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition, and illegal sand mining, mulled slapping of treason charges against those involved in illegal mining in the border areas. Last month, the army and the BSF had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court complaining that due to the increasing activities of illegal sand mining in the border areas, their strategic locations, including bunkers and bridges, are being damaged.
A BSF spokesperson said, “A joint naka with the Dera Baba Nanak police was laid near Dharmkot village on Monday. Our Tata 407 was parked on the roadside near the naka point. At 12.30 am, a vehicle (bearing registration number PB08 BS 4616), which was coming from the Dharmkot Pattan village side filled with sand, lost control and hit our vehicle.”
He said, “Soon after the accident, two persons came out of the vehicle and fled taking advantage of the darkness. However, the driver of the vehicle was apprehended. On searching, it was found that the vehicle was filled with illegal sand. During questioning, the driver revealed that he had dug the sand from the Ravi river in the general area of Dharmkot Pattan village.”
A senior BSF official said, “The recovery of the sand has revealed that the illegal sand mining along the border is still rampant. The mining has been badly impacting our strategically important locations. The civil authorities and police should take strict action in this regard.”
Prabhakar Joshi, BSF DIG, Gurdaspur, said, “The accused were involved in illegal sand mining activities. The accident had caused damage to the diesel tank of our vehicle. We have handed over the sand-laden vehicle and its driver to the police.”
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics