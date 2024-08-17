Truth prevails, says Punjab CM Mann after meeting Manish Sisodia

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi on Friday, said that with the latter’s return, the party will grow stronger. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets senior AAP leader and former deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

Mann said that Sisodia had been subjected to BJP’s dictatorship for about a year-and-a-half, but ultimately truth prevails. “Sisodia has emerged mentally resilient, and Arvind Kejriwal will also come out of this situation stronger than ever,” he told the media. This was their first meeting after Sisodia walked out of Delhi’s Tihar jail last week after 17 months behind bars in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy case. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Mann claimed the future of Indian politics belongs to the AAP. “People across the country are recognising the honesty and dedication with which we have worked in Punjab and Delhi,” he said. The Punjab CM also criticised the Centre for halting thousands of crores in funds for various schemes, including RDF and NHM in Punjab. “The Centre hopes that by withholding these funds, the Punjab government will submit. However, we will not bow down or beg; we are demanding our rights, and Punjabis know how to assert their rights,” he said.