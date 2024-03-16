TVSN Prasad appointed as new Haryana chief secretary

The Haryana government on Friday appointed 1988 batch IAS officer TVSN Prasad as the state chief secretary after the incumbent Sanjeev Kaushal, in a rather surprising move, proceeded on leave barely 24 hours before the model code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will come in effect. TVSN Prasad

Kaushal, a 1986 batch IAS officer was appointed as chief secretary more than two years ago in December 2021 by the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Prasad will also hold the charge of additional chief secretary and financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management, consolidation department, chief resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and additional chief secretary, home, jails, criminal investigation department and administration of justice.

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kala Ramachandran was given the additional charge of officer on special duty to the heritage and tourism department. She will take over as principal secretary, heritage and tourism after the incumbent MD Sinha retires on April 30.

This is the first administrative shuffle involving the five IAS and 17 Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers by the newly appointed chief minister Nayab Singh Saini who took over from Manohar Lal Khattar three days ago after the latter submitted his resignation and that of his Council of Ministers to the Governor on Tuesday in the backdrop of breaking the four and a half year old post poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Saini, a rather surprise choice for the job of the chief minister, was handpicked by the BJP high command on the recommendation of Khattar, his mentor.

Commissioner and secretary, mines and geology, chief administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, TL Satyaprakash was given the additional charge of managing director, Haryana Minerals Ltd.

Gurugram divisional commissioner RC Bidhan was given the additional charge of secretary, Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes. Palwal additional deputy commissioner Dr Brahmjeet Singh Rangi was given the additional charge of district municipal commissioner, Palwal.

Nuh deputy commissioner Pradeep Singh was given the additional charge of Nuh district MC.

Additional director (administration), information and public relations Vivek Kalia was given the additional charge of officer on special duty to chief minister (Jan Samvad). Officer on special duty to the chief minister Narender Pal Malik was transferred as additional commissioner, Panipat municipal corporation. Additional director, Haryana Institute of Public Administration Jitender Kumar-II was posted as additional commissioner, Manesar MC.