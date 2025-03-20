Tweet on cut motions: J&K speaker dares MLA to disclose official’s name

Offended by the ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) post of PDP MLA from Pulwama, Waheed-Ur-Rehman Parra, over allegations of his cut motions being deliberately left out from the business, speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, on Wednesday, dared Parra to disclose the name of official who had told him that his cut motions were deliberately ignored on the instructions of the government. Assembly speaker Abdul Rahim Rather continued and expressed his regrets that the PDP MLA sent a cut motion at 11.37 pm in the night on official email ID of the assembly secretariat. (PTI)

Soon after question hour, Rather referred to Parra’s tweet and called it uncalled for.

“You are an educated and young MLA. Refer to rule number 227 where it has been clearly mentioned that the cut motions should come in at least three days before the demands on grants are discussed,” said the speaker.

At this stage AAP MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, Langate MLA Khurshied Ahmed Sheikh and a few BJP members created an uproar.

“How is it possible (to entertain the cut motion)? We are supposed to go through rules and what he did? He posted a tweet and tried to mislead the press and the people. This is really very unfortunate on the part of a young and educated MLA. Now, if he feels that he is wrong on what he did then he should apologise. I really wish him good and want to seem him evolve into a good MLA,” said Rather.

Meanwhile, Parra said that he had given all his cut motions well in time but some were taken while some dropped.

“I don’t want to name the official but he told me that my cut motions are deliberately being dropped,” he said.

The speaker promptly asked the PDP MLA to name of the official saying, “You name the official who told you that government has asked not to carry your cut motions. We have a responsibility towards the house and we should behave properly. I want to make it clear to not insult someone and get carried away by emotions.”

“The J&K government is nothing but an extension of the governor’s rule to ratify the August 5 move. After six years of attacking the lieutenant governor’s rule, the ruling party now shamelessly defends it in the assembly. Opposition questions are ignored, and my questions in the cut motion on law, tourism, culture, estates, and GAD are deliberately erased. More answers can be obtained through the RTI Act than from this assembly. This government has ZERO respect for accountability & transparency,” Parra wrote on ‘X’ on Tuesday.

Javed Ahmed Dar, minister cooperatives, promptly reacted on ‘X’ appending a picture of the chief minister Omar Abdullah and Parra.

Dar wrote, “During an assembly session, Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah Abdullah straight away went up to meet PDP legislator @parawahid after he tweeted that his questions were being ignored and RTI gives more answers than the Assembly cut motion.”