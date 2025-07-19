Two aides of gangster Venkat Garg held after shootout

The Yamunanagar police have arrested two criminals allegedly associated with Venkat Garg gang after they were injured in a shoot out in Sadhaura town on Friday. The Yamunanagar police have arrested two criminals allegedly associated with Venkat Garg gang after they were injured in a shoot out in Sadhaura town on Friday.

They were identified as Vikas Ali alias Asim and Mohit Kumar, both residents of Sadhaura.

SP Kamaldeep Goyal said that the police received a tip-off that the duo, acting on the instructions of Garg, were going to Kala Amb to kill a target.

“A team from CIA-2 chased the criminals and intercepted them at a police checkpoint, where the shoot out took place at around 6 pm. Vikas and Mohit both received bullet injuries on their legs. They were taken to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment,” he added.

SP further said that the team also recovered two weapons and a bike from them.

“They also have criminal cases against them. So far we have found three cases against Vikas for his involvement in violent criminal activities and there are a few also against Mohit that are being verified,” he added.

Venkat Garg, a native of Ambala’s Naraingarh, came to limelight after he shot dead BSP’s senior leader Harbilas Rajjumajra following an enmity, in February this year.

Following the killing, Garg reportedly left the country and his location still remains unknown. However, he is said to have been in touch with associates of Lawrence Bishnoi in Haryana.

Garg is wanted for several cases of heinous crime in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Chandigarh.

‘Full right to directly fire at criminals’

The action comes a day after Goyal took charge as SP replacing Surender Singh Bhoria on Thursday evening.

On his first day at office on Friday, the new SP conducted a surprise inspection at checkpoints set up at various places in the district, with his deputies.

The SP, in a statement, said that the criminal incidents have come to light in the district in the last few days and in view of this, the checking campaign has been intensified in the entire district.

“He said that he wants to ensure that the policemen deployed at every checkpoint are fully alert. This police campaign is not just a formality, but a concrete step for the safety of the public. The SP also clarified that if any criminal opens fire or tries to escape after committing crime, and he passes a police check post, then the police have full right to directly fire at such criminal,” he added.