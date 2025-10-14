Two AK-47 rifles recovered from near Pak border in Tarn Taran

Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF), recovered a consignment of three weapons, including two AK-47 rifles, from near the Indo-Pak border in Tarn Taran on Monday. The recovered AK-47 rifles. (HT)

In a statement, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the consignment also included one PX5 Storm pistol, along with a magazine, and two magazines of AK-47 with ammunition.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were sourced from Pakistan. “Further investigations are ongoing to identify the smugglers, and trace forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire smuggling network,” he said.

Sharing operational details, SSOC Amritsar AIG Sukhminder Singh Mann said BSF authorities received a reliable input about the arrival of a consignment of militant hardware from across the border near Mehdipur village, falling under Khemkaran sector of BSF.

Acting swiftly, SSOC Amritsar, jointly with BSF, launched a combing operation in the area of Mehdipur village, leading to recovery of the weapon consignment.

“The origin of the recovered hardware is being ascertained, and further investigations are underway to trace and apprehend the accused involved in this crime,” he added.

A case under Sections 25, 25 (1)(a), 25 (6) and 25 (7) of the Arms Act; Sections 111 and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; and Section 3 of the Passport Act was registered at the SSOC Amritsar police station, said officials.