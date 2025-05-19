Two arrested as police seize 550 cases of illicit liquor in Mohali’s Dera Bassi

Two individuals were arrested at the inter-state naka on Nagla T-point on Sunday after police intercepted a truck and recovered 550 cases of English liquor, labelled “For sale in Chandigarh only”, said police. The truck was intercepted at an inter-state checkpoint to curb drug and liquor smuggling. (HT Photo)

Divulging more details, Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said that the arrested individuals have been identified as Deda Ram and Bhupa Ram, both residents of district Barmer, Rajasthan.

The SSP further stated that strict instructions had been issued to all the police teams deployed at inter-state checkpoints to thoroughly inspect vehicles in order to curb illegal activities such as drug and liquor smuggling.

Acting on these directives, the teams carried out their duties diligently, which led to the recovery of illegal liquor on a large scale.

An FIR under Section 61 of the Excise Act has been registered at Police Station Handesra, Dera Bassi.

Further investigation based on forward and backward linkages to cut this illegal liquor supply chain is ongoing. He reiterated the commitment of Mohali police to act tough against the smugglers and criminals in the district.