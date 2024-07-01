Two arrested for killing factory guard

The police on Monday claimed to have solved a blind murder case within 48 hours by arresting two persons. Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal, while addressing a press conference at the Police Lines, said deceased Gurjant Singh, who was working as a security guard at a cattle feed factory, was murdered with an axe while he was on his duty on the night intervening June 26 and 27. The accused in police custody in Sangrur on Monday.

The SSP said the arrested accused – Gurvinder and Harwinder Pal – had tried to enter the factory with the intention of theft but the deceased, Gurjant, stopped them, resulting in a clash. The accused attacked the victim with an axe, killing him on the spot.

SSP Chahal added that the weapon (axe) and the two-wheeler used in the crime have been seized. As per the police records, Gurvinder has already been booked in three cases in the past, including an attempt to murder.

Harvinderpal is also facing a case under the NDPS Act. Both the accused are said to be from Sherpur village of Sangrur.