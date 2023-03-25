Two arrested for murder of 24-year-old woman in Punjab’s Moga

Four days after a 24-year-old woman was found dead in Moga, the district police on Saturday arrested two persons for murder. The accused have been identified as Parupkar Singh alias Soni and Jaspal Singh of Korewala Khurd in Moga. The accused have been identified as Parupkar Singh alias Soni and Jaspal Singh of Korewala Khurd in Moga. (Representational Photo)

Superintendent of police Ajay Raj Singh said that Karamjit Kaur of Moga was found dead on March 21. “Karamjit was married in 2015 but she got divorced from her husband in 2022. She was living with her parents along with her daughter. Karamjit’s mother filed a missing complaint,” he said.

“After inquiring, her body was found in the civil hospital mortuary. Police started an investigation after registering a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC at Baghapurana police station. The deceased’s mother Rani said that she left house on March 20 evening and told her that she is going to meet Parupkar Singh, who was her boyfriend,” he said. “Further acting on the information Parupkar was arrested. During interrogation, Parupkar said that he picked Karamjit from bus stand and went to his residence. He confessed that after having a heated argument, he strangulated Karamjit to death with a blanket. Later he called Jaspal and they dumped her body on the road near Jaimalwala village,” he added.