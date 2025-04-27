Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two ATM robbers from Haryana shot at in K’taka

ByPress Trust of India, Kalaburagi
Apr 27, 2025 05:10 AM IST

The robbers have been identified as Taslim (28) and Sharif (22), both from Mewat in Haryana, and members of the Mewat gang.

Two robbers from Haryana who were involved in an ATM heist two weeks ago in the district headquarters town in Kalaburagi were arrested after they were shot at in their legs in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa SD said the police opened fire on members of the gang, who were involved in a recent SBI ATM robbery where <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18 lakh was stolen using a gas cutter. (HT File)
Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa SD said the police opened fire on members of the gang, who were involved in a recent SBI ATM robbery where 18 lakh was stolen using a gas cutter. (HT File)

The robbers have been identified as Taslim (28) and Sharif (22), both from Mewat in Haryana, and members of the Mewat gang.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Sharanappa SD said the police opened fire on members of the gang, who were involved in a recent SBI ATM robbery where 18 lakh was stolen using a gas cutter.

Acting on a tip off about a suspicious car with a Delhi registration, police tracked the vehicle and attempted to intercept it on the city outskirts, he added.

“When the suspects attacked the officers, instead of surrendering, police opened fire in self-defence, injuring two suspects, Taslim and Sharif, in the legs. PSI Basavaraj and constables Raju, Manjunath, and Firoz also sustained injuries during the encounter,” the police officer told reporters.

All injured have been admitted at Kalaburagi’s GIMS Hospital. Four people, including the kingpin Taslim, have been arrested, the officer said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two ATM robbers from Haryana shot at in K’taka
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On