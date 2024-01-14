close_game
Two attacked, threatened at gunpoint in Pinjore road rage incident

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 14, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The complainant told police that when they reached the Bitna ITI road around 1 am, a car without a registration plate was parked in the middle of the road. He blew the horn, asking the driver to move the car, when three men, later identified as Sunny, Aatti and Bawa, began hurling abuses at them

Two youths were on Friday assaulted and threatened at gunpoint by three men after a road rage incident in Pinjore.

Three men attacked the victims with a rod and threatened to kill one of them while brandishing a pistol at him.
Three men attacked the victims with a rod and threatened to kill one of them while brandishing a pistol at him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In his complaint, Manpreet Singh, resident of Bhoria village, Pinjore, told police that he was going to drop off his friend, Honey, at his house in Rathour colony, Pinjore, in his Maruti Suzuki Swift car, bearing a Haryana registration number.

The complainant told police that when they reached the Bitna ITI road around 1 am, a car without a registration plate was parked in the middle of the road. He blew the horn, asking the driver to move the car, when three men, later identified as Sunny, Aatti and Bawa, began hurling abuses at them.

The trio went on to attack the victims with a rod and threatened to kill Manpreet while brandishing a pistol at him.

The accused fled after the victims raised the alarm.

A case under Sections 148,149 (both rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station.

