Two Bambiha gang operatives held in Punjab’s Barnala, 6 pistols seized

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Barnala police, arrested two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha gang and seized six pistols from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday. The seized arms include one PX5 pistol, one .30 bore pistol, and four .32 bore pistols, along with 19 live cartridges

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Hanumangarh town in Rajasthan, and Shekhar, hailing from Kaithal in Haryana. The seized arms include one PX5 pistol, one .30 bore pistol, and four .32 bore pistols, along with 19 live cartridges. The duo was traveling in a Maruti Swift car, which was used for transporting and delivering the arms consignments. The vehicle has been impounded.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation suggests that the accused were working under the direction of foreign-based handlers, and were tasked with supplying weapons to foot soldiers of the Bambiha gang to carry out sensational crimes in Punjab. “Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages to dismantle the entire arms supply chain,” he added.

Promod Ban, ADGP of AGTF, said that the arrest followed specific human and technical intelligence inputs about a planned conspiracy by the Bambiha gang. Acting on the information, teams led by inspector Vikram (AGTF) and inspector Baljit Singh (CIA Barnala), under the supervision of AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel, apprehended the suspects from the Barnala-Bathinda main road, near a drain at village Dhaula.

AIG Sandeep Goel said both accused have a criminal history, including prior cases registered under the Arms Act.

SSP Barnala, Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 111 of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Rureke Kalan police station on October 11. He added that the investigation is progressing and more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.