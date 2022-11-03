Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two booked for bogus Aadhar cards in ‘Agniveer’ recruitment

Updated on Nov 03, 2022 01:52 AM IST

Subedar Major Kundan Singh from zonal recruitment office of Ambala said that during document verification, it was found that the men have got updated their DOBs several times on the documents, thus changing their ages

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: The local police on Wednesday booked two men for allegedly fabricating their date of birth in their Aadhar cards for the ongoing Army recruitment rally under the ‘Agniveer’ scheme at the Ambala Cantontment’s Kharga Stadium.

They were identified as Sandeep Singh, 30, a resident of village Paddi Dundwa and Sandeep Singh, 27, a resident of village Badsikri Khurd, both under Kaithal district.

Subedar Major Kundan Singh from zonal recruitment office of Ambala said that during document verification, it was found that the men have got updated their DOBs several times on the documents, thus changing their ages.

“The 27-year-old man had also presented fake documents during a similar recruitment in August in Hisar, to perform a physical test for another candidate. They have also omitted their title in the Aadhar cards,” the officer told the police.

A case was registered against the duo under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at Ambala Cantt police station.

The recruitment is being conducted from October 27 to November 06 for the candidates of Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Panchkula districts of Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The categories for enrolment are Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms), Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical (All Arms), Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms), 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms) 8th pass, the army had said.

