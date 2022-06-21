Two booked for robbing man of bike, mobile in Ludhiana
Two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a man of his bike, wallet and mobile phone in Dhandhari after attacking him with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and has been admitted to a hospital.
The victim, Pardeep Kumar, 32, of Vishwakarma Town, Dhuri Lines, said he works as a driver in a city factory. On June 17, while returning home, he was attacked by the two bike-borne miscreants near Dhandari.
The accused injured the victim with a sharp-edged weapon when he tried to fight back. The duo managed to flee with his wallet, mobile phone and bike.
The victim later informed the police and his family after borrowing a mobile phone from a commuter. He was later rushed to the hospital.
Assistant sub-inspector Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
