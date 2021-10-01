Two brothers held with 10kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

Two brothers were arrested with 10kg poppy husk near Sawaddi Kalan village on Thursday.

The accused are Hari Singh alias Haru and Satnam Singh of Gagg Kalan village of Sidhwan Bet. Sub-inspector Chamkaur Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused who were on a bike were stopped for checking and poppy husk was found from the sack they were carrying.

A case was registered under Sections of the NDPS Act.

Convict held with 416 g heroin

A special task force (STF) arrested a Jalandhar resident with 416g heroin on Wednesday.

The accused Harpreet Singh alias Harry, 30, of Jalandhar was arrested near Government School, Bhamian, following a tip-off. The accused was crossing the area on a bike, when the STF stopped him for checking, said inspector Harbans Singh.

The inspector said that the accused would sell narcotics from his home and addicts would line up outside his rented accommodation at Divya Colony of Bhamian Kalan.

A case has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Harry has been convicted in a drug peddling case and is already facing trial in four cases.