Two brothers among 3 killed as car rams into roundabout in Abohar

Three men, including two brothers, were killed and two others critically injured after their speeding car rammed into a roundabout in Abohar town of Fazilka district early on Monday, police said. The accident occurred around 1 am when the car, carrying five youths, allegedly lost control and hit the roundabout with force. (HT)

The victims, all residents of Balluana village, were travelling in the car, the police said, adding the driver reportedly lost control around 1am and hit the structure with such force that three of the five occupants died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as brothers Uday and Vishal, and their friend Raman. The survivors, Anmol and Roshan, were rushed to a local hospital before being referred to the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot for advanced treatment. They remain in a critical condition.

As news of the crash spread, a wave of mourning swept through Balluana village, with grieving family members rushing to the hospital. Police reached the site shortly after the accident to regulate traffic and initiate a probe.

Preliminary investigation points toward speeding as the primary cause of the crash.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.