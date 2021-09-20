Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to financial fraud
Chandigarh Police have registered cases for both incidents of financial fraud under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (Shutterstock)
Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to financial fraud

A Chandigarh man reported that 1,73,569 has been withdrawn using his credit card through unauthorised transactions; Another man reported fraud of 58,652
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 01:30 AM IST

Two cheating cases have been reported from Chandigarh. One Pawan Kumar from Sector 28-C stated in his police complaint that 1,73,569 has been withdrawn using his credit card through unauthorised transactions. The matter is being probed by the cyber police. In another case, Ashish Sharma of Sector 38 West said that 58,652 was stolen from his bank account through a fraudulent link on April 2 this year.

Police have registered both cases under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrests have been made yet.

