Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to financial fraud

Two cheating cases have been reported from Chandigarh. One Pawan Kumar from Sector 28-C stated in his police complaint that ₹1,73,569 has been withdrawn using his credit card through unauthorised transactions. The matter is being probed by the cyber police. In another case, Ashish Sharma of Sector 38 West said that ₹58,652 was stolen from his bank account through a fraudulent link on April 2 this year.

Police have registered both cases under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrests have been made yet.