Two children among 3 killed in road crash in Sonepat

Three members of a family, including two children were killed and five others received injuries after their car collided with a pick-up vehicle parked in the middle of the Kundli-Manesar -Palwal expressway near SRM University in Sonepat, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old Dharmbir, his 5-year-old grandson Bhargav and 4-year-old granddaughter Avika. The family belongs to Sisana village in Sonepat.

In his complaint to police, Naresh Kumar said that he along with other family members were going to Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand to pay obeisance to Neem Karoli Baba.

“When our car reached near SRM University, it collided with a parked pick-up vehicle. The passerby cut the windows and took us out. My daughter, father and my sister’s son were killed in the accident. Other family members were undergoing treatment,” he added.

Investigating officer Ashok Kumar, a sub-inspector with Sonepat police said that the incident occurred due to negligence of the pick-up vehicle driver as he had parked the vehicle in the middle of the busy road after it malfunctioned. He further said that the driver did not turn on the lights of the car and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the driver, who is absconding. The police have seized the pick-up vehicle.