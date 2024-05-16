Two Class 8 students ‘thrashed’ by teacher in Ludhiana; probe marked

Two girl students of Class 8 of a government school were injured and were taken to the hospital after their teacher thrashed them on the school premises in Jamalpur Awana on Wednesday. Headmistress of the school did not respond even after several attempts. (iStock)

One of the girl’s fathers said, “We received a call from the teacher saying that our daughter has had a seizure but nothing of such sort happened. My son visited the school and came to know that the teacher had beaten our daughter and another girl.”

One of the girls was taken to a civil hospital and the other one to a local private hospital. “Our daughter was unconscious and had bruises, so we took her to the nearby hospital,” said one of the parents. They also mentioned filing a complaint in the Jamalpur police station. However, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned said that he is unaware of any such complaint.

Headmistress of the school did not respond even after several attempts.

District education officer (secondary) Harjinder Singh paid a visit to the school on Thursday to inquire about the matter. “We were informed over a call about this incident and visited the school, but the head teacher had no idea about the same as she was not present in the school when this incident took place,” he said. He added that the parents had written to the district education office seeking action against the teacher. “We were also directed by the deputy commissioner’s office to take action, so we have now marked an inquiry into the matter. The report is expected within four days and if the complaint turns out to be true, then the teacher concerned would be transferred to another school,” he added.