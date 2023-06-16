Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 dead in vehicle pile-up on national highway

Ludhiana: 2 dead in vehicle pile-up on national highway

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 16, 2023 11:00 PM IST

The victims have been identified as Seema Rani, 50, of Basti Jodhewal and truck driver Geda Lal, 40, of Partapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The Sahnewal Police lodged two FIRs in the matter

Two persons, including a woman and a truck driver, died, while 10 others suffered injuries after four vehicles collided in a pile up on the National Highway near Sahnewal, police said on Friday.

Sub inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that both Shankar and Lal were stuck in the cabin of the truck. Shankar survived with injuries but Lal died on the spot. (Stock photo)
The victims have been identified as Seema Rani, 50, of Basti Jodhewal and truck driver Geda Lal, 40, of Partapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The Sahnewal Police lodged two FIRs in the matter.

Lal along with his assistant Kripa Shankar was heading towards Haridwar when the incident happened on Thursday evening. Shankar said that a truck plying ahead of them had applied sudden brakes. Their truck turned over on the road after hitting a car and the truck.

Sub inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that both Shankar and Lal were stuck in the cabin of the truck. Shankar survived with injuries but Lal died on the spot. An occupant of the car Seema Rani, 50, of Basti Jodhewal died, while four others suffered injuries.

The Sahnewal police have registered FIR against Lal on the basis of the statement of victim’s son-in-law Vishal Sethi, who was also travelling in the car. The police lodged another FIR against an unidentified driver.

The police official said that when the police were trying to take out Lal’s body, another speeding truck hit a car with five occupants. The car further crashed into the overturned truck. All the five occupants, who were heading towards Rishikesh, were rescued with injuries.

