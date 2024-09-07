Two dead as 4-wheeler hits bike on Ludhiana-Jalandhar national highway

Two youths, in their mid-20s, died after an unidentified four-wheeler rammed into their motorcycle (PB 02ER 3054) on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar national highway in Goraya on Friday evening. Goraya SHO Palwinder Singh said that while one of the victims was crushed under four-wheeler, the other fell off the road overbridge, leading to his death. Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Amritsar and Navdeep Singh of Jairo Sarja village in Gurdaspur.

Goraya SHO Palwinder Singh said that while one of the victims was crushed under four-wheeler, the other fell off the road overbridge, leading to his death. Both succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

They were headed to Jalandhar from Ludhiana when the incident took place.

The SHO said, “The unidentified driver managed to flee after hitting the vehicle. We are scrutinising the closed-circuit television camera footage in the area to identify the vehicle and its driver.”

The case has been registered against the unidentified driver under Sections of 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.