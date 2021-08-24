Two deaths by suicide reported in Chandigarh

Two suicides were reported in the city, the police said on Monday.

A 28-year-old woman on Monday afternoon hanged herself in her house in Sector 20. The police received information at about 1pm and the victim was taken to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, where she was declared brought dead.

No suicide note was found, but the victim’s husband, who works as a cook, told the police that she was mentally upset. Police said that the victim had been visiting relatives and had come back only 20 days ago.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and the body has been kept in the mortuary at GMSH-16.

Teenager hangs self in Mauli Jagran

A 17-year-old hanged himself in his house in Mauli Jagran on August 22 while his mother was visiting her brother in Bapu Dham Colony. No suicide note was found.

The teenager was a street vendor and used to sell vegetables, police said, adding that his father is an auto-rickshaw driver. The victim’s cousin saw the body and informed the police.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem at GMCH-32.

Kharar man booked for abetment to suicide

A Kharar resident was booked for abetment to suicide weeks after a chemist hanged himself in his shop in Burail, the police said on Monday.

Acting on a complaint of the son of the deceased, Sanjeev Kumar of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, was booked. The police said that a 53-year-old chemist was found hanging in his shop on the first floor in Burail on August 4. The victim had left a suicide note saying that he was ending his life as he had to pay money to a few wholesalers, who were allegedly threatening him.

The note mentioned that he had taken money from one Sanjeev of Kharar and had even paid him back some amount, but he was being harassed and threatened. The police said he owed ₹2 lakh to Sanjeev, but the family are now accusing Sanjeev of abetment to suicide.

A case under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The police will now be sending the suicide note for handwriting examination.