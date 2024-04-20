Two die as inmates clash in Sangrur jail

Two jail inmates died while two were seriously injured in a clash that broke out at Sangrur Jail, on Friday evening, officials said. An injured inmate in hospital.

Soon after the incident, four inmates were rushed to Sangrur civil hospital, where the doctors declared two inmates brought dead.

The two seriously injured patients were referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, in Patiala,” the officials added.

The officials identified the deceased as Harsh and Dharminder, while inmates Gagandeep Singh and Mohammad Sehwag were seriously injured and were referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

A doctor, who didn’t wish to be named, said that the nature of the wounds suggests that they were inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.

Sangrur jail superintendent, MS Tiwana, could not be contacted, despite repeated attempts.