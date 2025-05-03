Menu Explore
Two drug peddlers arrested with 500 gm heroin in Bathinda

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
May 03, 2025 10:22 PM IST

Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh said on Saturday the accused, Sukhwinder Singh alias Babbu and Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, residents of Bir Talab village, were nabbed following a tip-off.

Two persons were arrested with 500 gm heroin in Bathinda.

The SP said the accused, Sukha, had earlier been caught with 7 gm heroin in Sirsa district of Haryana. Police said they are working to nab the person from whom the accused was getting the supply. (HT File)
The SP said the accused, Sukha, had earlier been caught with 7 gm heroin in Sirsa district of Haryana. Police said they are working to nab the person from whom the accused was getting the supply. (HT File)

The SP said the accused, Sukha, had earlier been caught with 7 gm heroin in Sirsa district of Haryana. Police said they are working to nab the person from whom the accused was getting the supply.

The SP said the accused, Sukha, had earlier been caught with 7 gm heroin in Sirsa district of Haryana. Police said they are working to nab the person from whom the accused was getting the supply. In a separate case, police arrested Geeta Rani with 150 gm heroin.

