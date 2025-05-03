Two drug peddlers arrested with 500 gm heroin in Bathinda

Two persons were arrested with 500 gm heroin in Bathinda. The SP said the accused, Sukha, had earlier been caught with 7 gm heroin in Sirsa district of Haryana. Police said they are working to nab the person from whom the accused was getting the supply. (HT File)

Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh said on Saturday the accused, Sukhwinder Singh alias Babbu and Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, residents of Bir Talab village, were nabbed following a tip-off.

The SP said the accused, Sukha, had earlier been caught with 7 gm heroin in Sirsa district of Haryana. Police said they are working to nab the person from whom the accused was getting the supply. In a separate case, police arrested Geeta Rani with 150 gm heroin.