News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two fall victim to cyber fraud in Chandigarh

Two fall victim to cyber fraud in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 31, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Two cases of online fraud reported in Chandigarh. In one case, a man lost ₹11.2 lakh to fraudsters posing as service providers. In another case, a woman lost ₹90,000 to a caller posing as an army personnel. Cases registered under relevant sections of IPC.

Two cases of online fraud were registered by the cyber cell of the UT police on Sunday.

Two fall victim to cyber fraud in Chandigarh. (ht)

In the first case, Trilochan Singh, a Sector-35 resident, was duped of 11.2 lakh after miscreants posing as agents of Royal Escort Service Agency contacted him on telegram and promised to provide services.

A case under Section 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station, Chandigarh.

In another case, Dr Jayanti Singh, a resident of Sector 44, reported that an unknown caller, who identified himself as calling from Indian Army Cantt, Chandi Mandir, cheated her of 90,000 through online transactions.

The accused offered to take medical consultation for the army personnel from the complainant, who is a dermatologist.

He told her that the consultation fee amount had been approved by the Indian government and due to security reasons he needed to make a video call. The accused, wearing an army uniform over the call, did not ask for any OTP or PIN and asked her to open her Paytm account. As she did that, he asked her to enter his credit card details and make a transaction of 1. Following this she received 2 in her account.

The accused then asked her to accept 45,000 into her account through his card details but it got rejected and he asked her to try again. Upon retrying, the transaction was rejected again. To her shock, she noticed that 90,000 were debited from her account. Following this, the number was not reachable.

