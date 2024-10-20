Two FIRs registered after scuffle between groups over bovine ‘smuggling’ in Jammu

Two FIRs have been registered after a scuffle between rival groups over alleged bovine smuggling here, police said on Sunday and urged communities to rely on verified information instead of rumours on social media.A minor clash was reported when some cow vigilantes allegedly intercepted bovine smugglers belonging to another community at Sohanjana village in the outskirts of Jammu during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, officials said.A group of people supporting cow vigilantes staged a demonstration on Sunday and threatened to intensify their agitation if stern action was not taken against the “smugglers”.Senior police officers rushed to the scene and tried to persuade the protesters, assuring that police have already registered two cases and further investigation is on, the officials said. Two FIRs have been registered after a scuffle between rival groups over alleged bovine smuggling here, police said on Sunday and urged communities to rely on verified information instead of rumours on social media. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Dismissing the rumours circulated on the social media about the incident as “misleading”, police said the officers acted swiftly and effectively, and there was no significant threat to public safety. “The prompt response from the police ensured that the situation was controlled without further incidents. Two separate FIR’s were lodged which demonstrates our commitment to address any incident/disturbances lawfully and responsibly,” police said in a statement.

The police urged both the communities to rely only on verified information from official sources and to report any concerns directly to the police.