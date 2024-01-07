Two friends stabbed in brawl outside Panchkula liquor vend

Two men suffered stab injuries after they intervened to save a friend in a brawl outside a liquor vend in Abheypur village in Panchkula on Thursday night. A case under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) , 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station in Panchkula. (iStock)

The injured were identified as Manoj of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, and Sham of Mubarikpur, Mohali.

In his complaint to police, Manoj said he drove a school bus for a private school in Sector 21, Panchkula.

On Thursday evening, he, along with his friends Sham and Deepak, visited a liquor vend near Abheypur village. They bought three beers and sat down for drinking.

Later, Vishal Tiwari, alias Pakodi, of Abheypur also arrived there for drinking liquor and entered into an argument with Deepak.

Vishal summoned his friends over phone and soon around 30 men, armed with swords, gandasi rods and sticks, arrived at the vend.

The group first assaulted Deepak’s brother Gulla, and when he and Sham intervened, they turned on them as well, Manoj alleged.

The accused attacked him with a gandasi, while another stabbed him with a knife, while Sham was also attacked with sharp-edged weapons. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, from where they were referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, due to the gravity of their injuries.

