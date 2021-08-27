Two from Chandigarh lose 1.5 lakh in fraudulent withdrawls

Two persons became the latest victims of fraudulent withdrawals, city police said on Thursday.

Om Prakash Sharma, 47, a home guard volunteer posted in Chandigarh, lost ₹21,000 as soon as he shared his details with a person claiming to be calling from a bank.

Sharma said he had applied for a credit card in February 2020. “A few days later, I got a call from a woman identifying herself as an employee of Axis Bank. She said the call was for verification purpose. She sought the details of a message sent on my mobile phone for the issuance of the card. As I shared the details, ₹21,000 was deducted from my account in three instalments,” he told the police.

He said he received another call later, asking him to switch off his mobile phone and get his cards blocked as he was “targeted by online fraudsters”.

A case under sections 420 and 120B of the IPC has been registered at the Sarangpur police station in this matter.

In the second incident, Jagat Singh Mehra of Kishangarh was duped of ₹1.25 lakh through a fraudulent withdrawal. He said that he had made a payment for prepaid mobile recharge, which failed and instead, ₹1.25 lakh was debited from his bank account through a mobile payment application. An FIR under similar charges has been registered at the IT Park police station.

Two held for insurance fraud

Cyber crime investigation cell of the Chandigarh Police have arrested two Delhi men for duping a Chandigarh woman of about ₹41 lakh.

The accused are Aashish Gupta, 29, and Shiv Nath.

They were arrested from the national capital on August 25 and produced in a court on Thursday. The police have secured their three-day remand.

The have been accused of duping one Baljit Kaur Modi of Chandigarh’s Sector 46 on the pretext of providing insurance bonus. The victim claimed to have deposited about ₹41 lakh in different accounts as directed by the accused, but no amount was disbursed to her. The fraudsters later switched off their mobile phones, the victim alleged.

Further investigation revealed that Aashish Gupta had got ₹2.8 lakh credited to his account and ₹1 lakh to his brother’s account, while Shiv Nath had got an amount of ₹8.4 lakh deposited in his account.

The accused used to target people and lure them on the pretext of helping them avail the bonus amount of their insurance policies. They would also dupe people by issuing fake insurance policies and used to get the money deposited into their accounts.