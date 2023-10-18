Two gangsters from Punjab’s Jalandhar arrested in Mumbai hotel

In a joint operation, the Jalandhar commissionerate police and Mumbai crime branch arrested two wanted gangsters from a Mumbai hotel on Wednesday. The accused Pancham Noor Singh, 32, and Himanshu Mata, 30, both residents of Jalandhar, were wanted in an attempt to murder and kidnapping case registered on October 13. (Representational photo)

The accused Pancham Noor Singh, 32, and Himanshu Mata, 30, both residents of Jalandhar, were wanted in an attempt to murder and kidnapping case registered in Jalandhar’s division number-6 police station on October 13.

The Jalandhar police had already caught Mukesh Sethi, an aide of Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, in this connection.

Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said the crime investigation agency acted on a tip-off and coordinated with the Mumbai crime branch. “A trap was laid in the hotel in Vinoba Bhave Nagar of Kurla area and the wanted criminals were caught,” he said.

Chahal said the accused will be brought to Punjab for investigation.

Both accused are booked in 15 cases attempt to murder and kidnapping besides the Arms Act in Jalandhar police stations.

On October 13, the Jalandhar police got information about an individual admitted in a private hospital following brutal injuries.

A case was registered against 10 people, including Mukesh Sethi, Pancham and Himanshu, under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 365 (kidnapping) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

After Sethi’s arrest, the rift between AAP’s lone Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural is wide open as the latter went online on his social media platforms on Sunday allegedly against Rinku following the arrest of his aide.

