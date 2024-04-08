Two held for robbing man of 6k, mobile phone in Ludhiana

A week after group of miscreants robbed a man of ₹6,000 in cash and a mobile phone in Tharike village, Sarabha Nagar police on Monday arrested the two accused, while their four aides are yet to be arrested. The accused were captured in CCTVs installed in the area while robbing the man and the clip went viral. (HT File Photo)

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar alias Mukul of Basant City and Deepak Abhishek alias Chiri of Ranchi Colony. Their aides Vansh of Ranchi Colony, Deepak, Sonu of Thakkarwal village and Ali alias Aman of Central Town are on the run.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The accused were captured in CCTVs installed in the area while robbing the man and the clip went viral.

Inspector Paramvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sarabha Nagar, said soon after receiving a complaint from the victim Sanjay Das of Rajguru Nagar, an FIR was lodged against the accused.

Das said, he was going to work on April 1 on his bike. The accused, laced with sharp weapons, had intercepted his way near Tharike village. They threatened and robbed him of his mobile and wallet carrying ₹6,000 in cash and debit cards.

The hunt is on for rest of the accused, added the SHO.