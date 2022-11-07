Two held for stealing plastic chairs from Chandigarh house

Police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing four plastic chairs from a house in Sector 40 on Saturday.

The complainant, Padamshree Rawat of Sector 40-C, had reported the chairs stolen four the courtyard of their house around 8.30 am.

The accused, Harsh Mahajan of Sector 52 and Phooli Devi of Sector 38, were arrested on Saturday and Sunday respectively. They have recovered 10 chairs, four cots and a gas cylinder from their possession.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 39 police station. The accused were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Police said Harsh was unemployed and a likely addict, adding that he was selling the stolen items to the woman accused at the price of ₹200 per item.

Mauli Jagran woman reports mobile theft

In another incident, a woman from Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, also complained that an unknown person stole two phones near the ATM in Mauli village on Friday.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station while no arrests have been made yet.