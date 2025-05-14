Two held with 61 gm heroin in Mohali

Three people were arrested with heroin and a country-made pistol in different incidents in Mohali and Panchkula in the last 12 hours, said police. The SHO of Matour police station was on patrol as part of a campaign against drugs when they received information about both suspects. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, the Mataur police on Tuesday arrested two persons with 61.46 gram of heroin.

The accused were identified as Jora Singh from Dhakan Bangar village, Fatehabad, Haryana, and Mandeep Goyal from Kapod village, Hisar.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 1) Prithvi Singh Chahal said the action was taken following a tip-off.

Station house officer Kulwant Singh of Mataur police station was on patrol as part of a campaign against drugs when they received information about both suspects. Following this, police set a trap and detained both accused. Upon frisking them, 44.6 gram of heroin was found on Jora Singh and 17.30 gram on Mandeep.

A case was registered against them under the NDPS Act. The accused were presented in the Mohali court and sent on a two-day police remand. Further interrogation is ongoing, said police.

In another case, the anti-narcotics cell of the Panchkula police nabbed two youths and seized an illegal country-made pistol and 43.26 gram of heroin from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Mayank Singh, 24, of Hangola village, Panchkula, and Sandeep Kumar, alias Latru, 32, from Khangesra village, also in Panchkula. Acting on a tip-off, a police team on routine patrol intercepted a car near Alipur Khangesra road, leading to the arrest of the two individuals. During the search, police recovered 33.04 gram of heroin and a country-made pistol from Mayank and 10.22 gram of heroin from Sandeep.

Neither of the accused could provide any valid licence or permit for the seized weapon or the narcotics.

A case under various sections of the Arms Act and the NDPS Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

Both individuals were produced before a local court on Tuesday and remanded to three-day police custody.

Initial probe suggests the heroin was sourced from Zirakpur and intended for distribution in Panchkula, while the illegal firearm was procured from Nahan.

Both accused are believed to be drug addicts themselves, said police.