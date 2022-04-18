Two held with country-made pistol in Mohali Phase 6
A Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) team arrested two persons with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges near Dara studio in Phase-6.
The accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh and Chetan Kumar, are both residents of Hoshiarpur.
Investigating officer Deepak Kumar said while the police party received a tip-off as they were conducting a search operation near Dara Studio Chowk Phase-6. The informers also said the accused were in the vicinity of Phase-6 bus stand.
On receiving the information, police raided the said neighbourhood and arrested two youths. During the search, a 315 bore country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.
A case has been registered under the Arms Act. The accused are being questioned by police. Authorities are also investigating their criminal background. The accused were produced in the court, from where they were sent to a two-day police remand.
Two booked for attempting to snatch phone in Sector 53
Police have booked two unidentified youths for attempting to snatch a mobile phone near Sector 53 link road on April 13. The complainant, Raghubir Singh of Kansal village, Mohali, was using his phone while riding his bicycle in the neighbourhood when the two accused drove up from behind and tried to snatch his phone. Passersby came to the victim’s aid, forcing the accused to abandon their motorcycle at the spot and flee.
A case under sections 379A (snatching), 511 (attempting to commit offences) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 36 police station. Police said the bike abandoned by the two accused was also found to be stolen and a hunt is on to nab the two accused.
Chandigarh | Administration revives plan to privatise CITCO hotels
The UT administration has made a fresh move to initiate privatisation of hotels run by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation. The move to revive privatisation of CITCO hotels comes nearly two years after it was first proposed. In June 2019, the administration had mooted the idea to privatise three major public-sector hotels — Mountview (Sector 10), Shivalikview (Sector 17) and Parkview (Sector 24) — being run by CITCO.
Suspect urged associate to shoot cop in the head, say Gurugram police
A suspected snatcher who allegedly shot a constable near Galleria Market in Sector 28, Gurugram, on Saturday night, nearly shot the policeman in the head after shooting him in the leg, after Gauri Shankar's associate, who had been overpowered, egged him on, said police on Sunday. Police said Gauri Shankar and assistant sub-inspector Krishna Kumar, were patrolling the area in a police vehicle around 9.30pm when Shankar spotted the two suspects on a motorcycle.
Mohali MC to take over 14 roads across four sectors from GMADA
After taking over maintenance of parks, water supply, and sanitation of new sectors, the municipal corporation is all set to take over 14 roads situated in four sectors, 48-C, 66, 68, and 70 from Greater Mohali Area Development Authority. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said as GMADA has got these roads repaired and recarpeted, MC is all set to take possession.
Punjab third in number of proclaimed offenders, says GRP
Of the total 415 proclaimed offenders (POs) registered with the Government Railway Police, Ludhiana, till date, the maximum of 154 are from Bihar, 101 from Uttar Pradesh, while Punjab stands third with 63 POs. Staff crunch is one of the main reasons for the delay in action according to the officials here. A senior officer said the maximum numbers of migrants in Punjab are from Bihar and UP.
Mohali | Woman who went missing last November dies by suicide, 1 booked
A 28-year-old man has been booked for abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old woman, who had been reported missing since November last year. Her family members alleged that on April 14, they came to know that she was brought to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Sector 32) after she consumed a poisonous substance. The victim's brother has named one Rakesh Kumar in his police complaint.
