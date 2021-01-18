Two held with three stolen cars, eight two-wheelers in Chandigarh

The police here have arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered three cars and eight two-wheelers from their possession.

As per information, the police received a tip-off that the two persons were driving around in stolen vehicles having fake number plates. Based on this, a team from Sector 34 police station established check-points and apprehended the duo.

The accused have been identified as Sahil, alias Aaseem, of Raipur Khurd village and Tejpal of New Indira Colony, Manimajra. Both were driving cars stolen from Mauli Jagran on October 21, 2020, and January 16 this year, respectively.

Two cases under sections 473 (Making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc., with intent to commit forgery) and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC have been registered against them at Sector 34 police station. Both are in police remand.

Sahil was also involved in two more thefts in Manimajra, while Tejpal has no criminal history.

Gang of thieves busted

The police on Sunday arrested six men including four juveniles for stealing brass circles, laptops and shoes from Industrial Area, Phase 2. Acting on a tip-off, a naka was laid on Sunday near the slip road towards Faidan village in Sector 47.

Three juveniles were apprehended and Vikas, alias Dathla, was held. On Monday, accused Ashu, alias Paratha, and another juvenile were arrested with more stolen goods. In total, five bags containing brass circles, four laptops and 12 pairs of shoes worth ₹8,57,000 were recovered. Police said the accused have committed around 10-12 burglaries in the last two years.

Weapons seized from thieves in Mohali

The Lalru police on Monday arrested two criminals and recovered weapons and live cartridges from them. The accused are Anil Kumar and Om Prakash, both residents of Saharanpur, Uttar Pardesh.

Lalru SHO inspector Sukhbir Singh said the accused were coming from Ambala on bicycles when they were searched and arrested for carrying one loaded revolver each (KF .32 bore Indian Ordinance and US-made Smith and Wesson .32 bore), along with nearly 18 live cartridges. After being produced in a court, they remanded to police custody.

They revealed during interrogation that they had stolen the weapons from a house in Mohali in 2018, the FIR of which was registered then in Phase 8 police station. The duo used to commit thefts in Chandigarh and Mohali and used the revolvers for their safety, police said.